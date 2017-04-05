Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia and affects more than 5 million people in the United States. After a diagnosis, many people with Alzheimer’s and their families turn to the Internet for information on what to expect in the upcoming years. We have searched the web for the most helpful blogs for people affected by Alzheimer’s. Share on Pinterest Alzheimer’s blogs can help to prepare people with Alzheimer’s and their families for the road ahead. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, someone in the U.S. develops Alzheimer’s disease every 66 seconds. Due to the rising population in the U.S. of people aged 65 and older, the number of new cases of Alzheimer’s and other dementias is set to soar. Alzheimer’s is a progressive and irreversible brain disorder. The disease slowly destroys memory and thinking capacity, and it eventually prevents the ability to complete even the simplest of tasks. Alzheimer’s disease is currently ranked as the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S., although recent reports state that Alzheimer’s-related deaths may have been underreported and may, in fact, rank third, just behind heart disease and cancer as a leading cause of death for people aged 75 and older. Blogs written by associations, people with Alzheimer’s, and caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s may help to support both those living with Alzheimer’s and their families, and they could help to prepare them for the road ahead. Below are the top blogs selected by Medical News Today that focus on Alzheimer’s disease. These blogs showcase the most recent research, provide a day-in-the-life account of living with the disease, and share perspectives from caregivers.