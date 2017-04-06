A new study tests a groundbreaking approach to treating heart failure. Using the patients’ own muscle stem cells, the researchers successfully patched up damaged hearts, yielding encouraging results.

When the heart is no longer capable of pumping enough blood and oxygen to the body, it is referred to as heart failure.

Around 5.7 million adults in the United States are experiencing heart failure, and 1 in 9 deaths in 2009 was caused by the condition.

Heart failure can occur due to illnesses such as coronary heart disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure. It can also be brought on by certain behaviors, including smoking, eating a high-fat diet, not exercising enough, or being obese.

Current treatments are available for heart failure, but they are far from ideal. Initial interventions aim to treat the condition’s underlying cause – high blood pressure, for instance. They also aim to reduce symptoms, prevent further damage, increase lifespan, and improve quality of life.

Certain medical procedures are available if lifestyle changes and medications are not adequate. These include a pacemaker, which can help both sides of the heart to contract in unison, or an implantable cardioverter defibrillator, which corrects the heart’s rhythm if it starts to go off track.

In some cases, a heart transplant is the only option, but the shortage of donors and the gravity of the operation makes this the last port of call.