Each year, more than 23,000 people in the United States die as a result of infections that are resistant to current antibiotics, highlighting the desperate need to develop new antimicrobial medications. A new study reveals how the blood of the Komodo dragon could help to achieve this goal.

Study co-author Monique van Hoek, of the School of Systems Biology at George Mason University in Manassas, VA, and team recently published their findings in the journal NPJ Biofilms and Microbiomes.

Antibiotic resistance – whereby harmful microbes have developed resistance to drugs that once killed them – has become one of today’s biggest threats to public health.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), every year, at least 2 million people in the U.S. become infected with drug-resistant bacteria, and at least 23,000 deaths occur as a direct result.

The bacterium Clostridium difficile is one of the biggest threats, responsible for around 250,000 infections and 14,000 deaths annually.

While the overuse and incorrect use of antibiotics are key drivers of resistance, the fact that no new antibiotics have been developed over the past 30 years has not helped; relying on the same medications for so long has provided microbes with the opportunity to evolve and escape the clutches of drugs that once destroyed them.

With the World Health Organization (WHO) warning that we are on the cusp of entering a “post-antibiotic era,” the race is on to find new antibiotics that can combat drug-resistant infections.