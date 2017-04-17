Chemotherapy is the most commonly available form of cancer treatment, but its serious side effects are well-known. New research investigates the mechanism behind the cognitive impairment often associated with chemotherapy and offers new options for treating these adverse effects on the brain.

The National Cancer Institute estimate that there are currently 15.5 million cancer survivors in the United States.

As many as 1 in 3 patients with cancer who undergo chemotherapy experience cognitive impairment as a result of the treatment. The cognitive dysfunction associated with chemotherapy is commonly referred to as “chemo brain.”

The symptoms of chemo brain include difficulty remembering things, trouble concentrating and processing information, and overall confusion. A survey of cancer survivors has shown that this population are 40 percent more likely to report cognitive issues compared with their cancer-free counterparts.

At the most recent national meeting of the American Chemical Society, University of Kansas researcher and associate professor of chemistry, Michael Johnson, presented scientific studies suggesting a potential new treatment for chemotherapy-associated cognitive impairment.

“[Chemo brain is] something doctors learned about because patients were complaining,” Johnson says. “Symptoms include visual and verbal memory loss – so if you have a conversation with somebody, you may have difficulty recalling it. You might have attention deficit, so if you are trying to do taxes, it might be difficult to focus. It also can result in a decline in processing speed, so it may be more difficult to think on your toes. You may have trouble remembering words.”

The new findings presented by Johnson examine the brain chemistry behind this cognitive dysfunction, using rodent models. The studies also suggest new ways of treating the symptoms of chemo brain.