Cannabinoids – a class of chemicals found in cannabis – may be effective as a topical treatment for an array of skin diseases, including psoriasis, severe itching, and atopic and contact dermatitis. This is the conclusion of a new review by researchers from the University of Colorado.

The team also noted a link between injection with tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) – the psychoactive compound in cannabis – and a reduction in tumor growth in mice with melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer.

Senior study author Dr. Robert Dellavalle, associate professor of dermatology at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, recently published their findings in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.

In the United States, cannabis is becoming increasingly legalized for medicinal purposes, including for the treatment of nausea, pain, and inflammation.

A number of studies have also investigated whether the active components of cannabis – known as cannabinoids – might show promise as a treatment for skin disorders.

For their research, Dr. Dellavalle and colleagues reviewed the existing evidence surrounding this association.