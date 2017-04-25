Whether you are looking for new ways to address your type 2 diabetes patients’ care, are interested in the world of personalized molecular diagnostics for cancer , or just want to recommend some soothing music for your patients’ anxiety and pain, Medical News Today report on some of the technological innovations that could change patient care.

Microlevel focus is key in fighting sickness and disease, and this means finding a way to look at the individual.

Despite the rapidly advancing pace of technological innovation, many of the health problems faced by the wider population persist. In light of this, how can innovative technology be harnessed to help each patient and their individual needs?

One of the recurring themes woven into the speakers’ sessions was placing the patient at the center of care.

Wearable gadgets, personalized diagnostics, and computer-assisted music: the world of healthcare technology aims to improve the patient experience, contribute to long-term health outcomes and, ultimately, make it easier for physicians to deliver care. What’s new and in the pipeline in 2017? Medical News Today report from the recent WIRED Health conference in London, United Kingdom.

“We’re going to start leveraging technologies and place them in the hands of providers and patients,” said cardiologist Dr. Jessica Mega of Verily, formerly Google Life Sciences, addressing the large audience at WIRED Health’s main stage. “From a provider standpoint, how do we create solutions with the user in mind?” asked Dr. Mega. “What is valuable to an individual and how do we do that?”

Verily’s current attempt at answering these questions lies in their new platform, Onduo, launched in conjunction with Sanofi in September of last year.

Starting with the type 2 diabetes community, Onduo is developing personalized solutions to help patients make better decisions about how they manage their condition.

By bringing together technological devices, software, and traditional medicine, Onduo aims to improve parameters such as medication management, health goals, and healthy behavior.

Developing the product is a multipronged approach involving the patients themselves, as well as clinicians, payers, and other healthcare professionals. The long-term aim is to extend this platform to type 1 diabetes patients and eventually to high-risk groups in order to prevent disease onset.

Part of the tech aspect of this new platform involves a miniaturized continuous glucose monitor, currently in development with Dexcom, to replace the traditional bulky devices.

Randall Barker, of Iowa Park, TX, is familiar with the challenges of continuous glucose monitoring. He was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in 1991, and his daughter was diagnosed in 2013. They both use an insulin infusion pump, a continuous glucose monitor, and glucose meters every day to help manage their condition.

“We both use the typical blood glucose meter,” he told MNT. “In fact, we have multiple devices scattered all over. I leave one in my car. She leaves one at school. I have one I leave at work. We both have our main meters that we use at home. That’s five meters, and then we have backups to use also.”

Verily say they are building “miniaturized sensor electronics on an adhesive patch to make continuous monitoring less disruptive,” with the aim of improving behavioral compliance.

Continuous data, better care?

According to a study published in Diabetes Therapy, for people with type 2 diabetes, the “recommended glycemic goals are achieved by less than 50% of patients, which may be associated with decreased adherence to therapies.”

Share on Pinterest Dr. Jessica Mega, of Verily, presents her solutions at WIRED Health in London, U.K.

Verily say their patch will facilitate “subcutaneous monitoring of the interstitial fluid that may be less burdensome for those required to measure their glucose levels.” Furthermore, the patch will wirelessly connect to a platform to securely share the data and continuously track the wearer’s glucose levels.

Could these continuous, accurate data paint a clearer picture of each individual patient, therefore enabling better care?

Euna Chi, M.D., an assistant professor of clinical medicine at the University of Illinois Hospital and Health Sciences System in Chicago, explained to MNT that “continuous glucose monitoring may be particularly beneficial in patients with poorly controlled diabetes who are insulin dependent with labile blood glucose levels or asymptomatic hypoglycemia, or perhaps in patients who are nonadherent to frequent fingersticks.”

This would provide both the clinician and the patient with more data to help titrate medication and avoid hyperglycemia. However, Dr. Chi stressed that concerns remained even though the technology seems promising.

“Interstitial fluid readings do not accurately reflect blood glucose readings and do not eliminate the need for fingersticks, the cost of these devices remains high, and with the paucity of evidence it is unclear what duration of continuous monitoring would result in significantly improved outcomes,” Dr. Chi explained.

When asked about the prospect of a patch, Randall Barker told MNT that it would take away some of the inconveniences that he and his daughter face. “My daughter has had her sensor ripped out on more than one occasion – one of the downfalls of being a student athlete. I can only imagine how nice it’d be with a patch, the decreased likelihood of it being ripped out.”

It is becoming increasingly clear that a new kind of care lies at the intersection of technology and health, but why would a cardiologist decide to leave their practice to work at a tech company?