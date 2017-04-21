Gastroenteritis is one of the main causes of death in children under 5 years old, leading to 2.5 million deaths annually, with younger infants being most at risk. New research in mice has shown promising evidence that a type of gut bacteria could provide protection against the adverse effects of gastrointestinal infections in babies.

Gastrointestinal infections are a common cause of diarrhea and vomiting and are triggered by germs including viruses, bacteria, and parasites. Bacteria – such as Salmonella and Escherichia coli – are estimated to be responsible for between 10 and 20 percent of cases of gastroenteritis in children.

Most cases of Salmonella and E. coli infection get better without treatment within 4 to 10 days. However, in young children with weak immune systems, there is a greater risk of complications, some of which include dehydration, kidney failure, and even death.

The University of Michigan Medical School explored mice of different ages to evaluate whether the gut bacteria Clostridia may play a role in protecting the mice from the life-threatening consequences of Salmonella and E. coli. The findings could lead to new approaches to protect human infants from gastrointestinal infections. The researchers’ results were published in Science.

“Any parent knows that newborns are very susceptible to infections in the first year of life, including enteric, or gut, infections,” says Gabriel Nunez, the study’s senior author and a University of Michigan pathology professor. “This work suggests that the lack of protective bacteria in the gut microbiota is a mechanism for that susceptibility, perhaps more than the age of the immune system.”

Clostridia are a group of more than 100 species of harmless bacteria that grow in the gut. The research indicates that Clostridia is absent in newborn mice but begins to grow days later. The absence of Clostridia makes young mice vulnerable to invading bacteria, which is similar to the pathogens that infect human babies.

With the knowledge that newborn mice have no natural gut bacteria, the researchers saw an opportunity to observe how gut bacteria microbes from mice of different ages would affect newborn mice’s vulnerability to infection when transplanted into their guts.

Advanced DNA analysis techniques were used to detect the types and measure the amounts of bacteria in the guts of the mice.