Innovative research, published in PLOS Computational Biology this week, explains how thousands of “previously ignored genetic mutations” may contribute to the growth of malignant tumors. Using a new statistical approach, scientists find new patterns in proteins.

Cancer begins when a genetic mutation produces abnormal cell growth. These somatic variants – which are changes to DNA that occur after birth – can eventually spark the growth of a tumor.

Modern pharmaceutical interventions have been designed to exploit our knowledge of certain cancer-related mutations; they target proteins that are altered due to the mutations in the genes that code them.

To date, only a tiny number of these important cancer-causing mutations have been pinpointed.

Although studies using large numbers of participants have identified statistically significant mutations, even somatic variants that are considered to be important drivers of cancer appear in relatively low frequencies.

Similarly, many more mutations have been noted that do not quite reach a reliable enough level of statistical significance.

A group of researchers from the University of Maryland in College Park, led by Thomas Peterson, used a new method of statistical analysis to tackle this gap in our knowledge and examine similar mutations that are spread across the genome.

Using genetic data, they targeted similar mutations “shared by families of related proteins,” specifically examining mutations in subcomponents of proteins known as protein domains.