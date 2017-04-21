As the weekend approaches, many of us will be looking forward to a drink or two with friends. According to a new study, however, women who are concerned about their skin health might want to steer clear of white wine and liquor.

Researchers have found that women who consume alcohol may be more likely to develop rosacea than non-drinking women, with white wine and liquor being the biggest offenders.

Furthermore, the study revealed that the more alcohol women consume, the higher their risk of developing the skin condition.

Study co-author Dr. Abrar A. Qureshi, chair of the Department of Dermatology at Brown University in Providence, RI, and colleagues recently published their findings in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.

Rosacea is a chronic disease that causes redness and flushing of the skin, most commonly on the face and neck. Early symptoms of the condition include frequent flushing of the nose, cheeks, forehead, and chin. Swelling and a burning sensation may also occur.

Individuals with rosacea may also experience dilated blood vessels under the skin (vascular rosacea) and develop papules and pustules (inflammatory rosacea).

According to the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases, rosacea affects around 14 million people in the United States.

The disease is most common among adults between the ages of 30 and 60 years, and women are most affected, particularly during menopause.

While the precise causes of rosacea are unclear, some dermatologists believe that the condition may arise as a result of blood vessel or immune system abnormalities.

Now, researchers suggest that alcohol consumption might be a risk factor for rosacea.