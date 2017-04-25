For the first time, researchers have shown that using a nanovaccine to deliver cancer immunotherapy can slow tumor growth and prolong survival in mouse models of several types of cancer.

Researchers found that the nanovaccine slowed tumor growth and prolonged survival in numerous mouse models of cancer. This image shows how a solution of the nanoparticles scatters laser light.

Image credit: UTSW

The team – from the University of Texas Southwestern (UTSW) Medical Center in Dallas – describes the work in the journal Nature Nanotechnology.

Immunotherapy is a way of treating disease by getting the body’s immune system to fight it.

When that disease is cancer, it is “critically important” that the immunotherapy generates immune cells called T cells that can recognize and target tumor cells for elimination.

One way to do this is to apply the principle of a vaccine, where antigens – molecules that uniquely identify the target – are delivered to the immune system to prime it to recognize and destroy the disease-causing cells.

Co-senior author Jinming Gao, a UTSW professor of pharmacology and otolaryngology, says that various established vaccine approaches – such as using live bacteria as the delivery mechanism – have been used in cancer immunotherapy.

However, he notes that these tend to be complex and costly, and they can also result in immune-related side effects.