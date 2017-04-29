A relationship breakup can be an emotionally painful experience, and one that can have negative implications for both mental and physical health. A new study, however, suggests that we can mend a broken heart simply by believing that we are doing something to help.

Researchers say that the placebo effect could help to ease the emotional pain of a relationship breakup.

Many of us have experienced the breakdown of a romantic relationship. Whether it was with your high school sweetheart or your spouse of 25 years, there is no denying the emotional pain that comes with a breakup.

“Breaking up with a partner is one of the most emotionally negative experiences a person can have, and it can be an important trigger for developing psychological problems,” says first study author Leonie Koban, a postdoctoral research associate for the University of Colorado Boulder (UC Boulder).

Koban notes that the pain of a relationship breakup can increase the risk of developing depression by as much as 20 times in the subsequent 12 months.

However, she and her colleagues suggest that there might be a simple way to reduce the intensity of such pain – just believe that you are doing something to make yourself feel better.

Numerous studies have shown that placebos – a pill, shot, or other procedure that has no active therapeutic components – may be beneficial for a wealth of conditions, including chronic pain, migraine, and even Parkinson’s disease. This phenomenon is known as “the placebo effect.”

For their study – recently published in the Journal of Neuroscience – Koban and team set out to investigate the effect of placebos on the emotional pain caused by relationship breakups.