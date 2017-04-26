Increased legalization of marijuana for medical purposes may be fueling illicit use of the drug, as well as increasing the number marijuana use disorders, according to the results of a new study. Share on Pinterest Researchers have identified a greater increase in illicit marijuana use and disorders in states that have legalized medical marijuana. An analysis of data from three national surveys in the United States revealed a higher increase in illicit marijuana use and marijuana use disorders in states that had passed medical marijuana laws (MMLs), compared with states that have not legalized medical marijuana. Study co-author Deborah Hasin, Ph.D., of the Mailman School of Public Health and the Department of Psychiatry at Columbia University Medical Center in New York, and colleagues say that their findings suggest that changing state marijuana laws may have serious consequences for public health. The researchers recently reported their findings in JAMA Psychiatry. To date, 29 states in the U.S. and the District of Columbia have legalized marijuana for medical use, and more are expected to follow. In states that have passed MMLs, doctors may prescribe the drug to help treat a number of conditions, including pain, chemotherapy-related nausea, seizure disorders, and poor appetite and weight loss due to chronic illness.

Concerns about MMLs While many people have welcomed the legalization of medical marijuana, others have raised concerns that it will increase recreational use of the drug, with some negative implications. “Many adults now favor legalizing recreational use, and fewer view cannabis as risky. Despite this view, while some can use cannabis without harm, potential consequences include impaired functioning, vehicle crashes, emergency department visits, psychiatric symptoms, and addiction,” say Hasin and colleagues. “Over time, the prevalence of adult illicit use and related consequences has increased. Thus, identifying factors underlying increased adult illicit use is important. State MML[s] may be one such factor.” For their study, Hasin and team investigated whether MMLs might be contributing to illicit use of the drug and marijuana use disorders. The researchers analyzed data from 118,497 adults included in three national surveys: the 1991-1992 National Longitudinal Alcohol Epidemiologic Survey, the 2001-2002 National Epidemiologic Survey on Alcohol and Related Conditions, and the 2012-2013 National Epidemiologic Survey on Alcohol and Related Conditions-III. These three surveys represent the changing scope of MMLs in the U.S. “In 1991-1992, no Americans lived in MML states; in 2001, 18.9 percent lived in MML states, and in 2012, more than one third (34.3 percent) lived in MML states,” the authors note.