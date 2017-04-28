People with type 2 diabetes who are overweight or obese are more likely to have exacerbated and progressive abnormalities in the structure of their brains and cognition, find researchers.

The new research was the result of a collaboration between Dr. Sunjung Yoon and Dr. In Kyoon Lyoo, both of the Ewha Brain Institute at the Ewha Womans University in Seoul, South Korea, and Hanbyul Cho, of The Brain Institute at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. Their findings were published in Diabetologia.

Evidence suggests that type 2 diabetes and obesity independently have adverse effects on many organs, including the brain.

For example, type 2 diabetes is known to be associated with the progression of cognitive dysfunction and may amplify the risk of developing dementia. Scientists suggest that metabolic dysfunctions such as insulin resistance, inflammation, and poor sugar level control may all play a role in the brain alterations linked with type 2 diabetes, although exactly how this happens is not yet fully understood.

Obesity can potentially pave the way for the development of further conditions, and it is connected with a greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Moreover, obesity has a relationship with metabolic dysfunction and may worsen the metabolic abnormalities that are associated with type 2 diabetes. Furthermore, the metabolic dysfunction that is linked to obesity may be responsible for brain alterations and cognitive impairment, regardless of the presence of type 2 diabetes.

Previous studies have found independent links between obesity and type 2 diabetes and changes in the brain. However, little is known about how obesity and type 2 diabetes jointly affect the brain.

Yoon, Lyoo, Cho, and colleagues set out to explore the combined effects of obesity and type 2 diabetes on brain structure and cognitive function; they say that the rising prevalence of obesity may contribute to the global epidemic of type 2 diabetes.

The team focused on people who were in the early stages of type 2 diabetes and had received a diagnosis within the last 5 years. The recruited participants had not received stable insulin treatment.

Study participants included 150 people aged between 30 and 60 years. The participants were divided into three subgroups that were matched for age and sex. People with type 2 diabetes were matched for the duration of their condition. The three groups comprised 50 overweight or obese people with type 2 diabetes, 50 individuals of a healthy weight with type 2 diabetes, and 50 people of healthy weight without type 2 diabetes.