Asthma affects around 1 in 12 people in the United States, and this number is on the rise. A new study, however, finds that two compounds added to tonic water may be an effective treatment for the disease.

Share on Pinterest Chloroquine and quinine – which are both used to flavor tonic water – prevented airway inflammation and other characteristics of allergic asthma in mice.

Researchers from the U.S. and Australia reveal how chloroquine and quinine prevented the development of allergic asthma in mice by activating the rodents’ bitter taste receptors.

Chloroquine and quinine are compounds that are used to treat malaria, and they are also added to tonic water in order to give the beverage its distinctive, bitter taste.

Dr. Pawan Sharma, of the Woolcock Institute of Medical Research and School of Life Sciences at the University of Technology in Australia, and colleagues recently published their findings in the journal Scientific Reports.

Asthma is estimated to affect around 26 million children and adults in the U.S. The most common form of asthma is allergic asthma, which is triggered by exposure to dust mites, pollen, pet dander, mold, and other substances.

Inhaling such substances can lead to inflammation of the airways, causing symptoms such as shortness of breath, wheezing, coughing, and chest pain.

While there are medications that can help patients to manage their asthma symptoms – such as corticosteroids and beta2 agonists – Dr. Sharma notes that there are currently no asthma medications that target disease progression.

“Our current research on taste receptors is crucial in identifying new classes of drugs that can be an effective asthma treatment option in future,” he adds.