It is well-known that too much sugar in our diet is not good for us. However, why do some people get a craving for sweet foods while others find it easier to abstain? A new study investigates. A new study explains why some of us may find it more difficult to put down that delicious cupcake. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warn that many people in the United States consume far too much sugar, and that this can cause major health conditions including heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and obesity. However, while some of us find it relatively easy to abstain from eating cake, for others, this can be more complicated. People who have a so-called sweet tooth may find it harder to avoid sugar – but is this a matter of willpower, or could there be a biological explanation for sugar cravings? A previous study in rodents has shown that a hormone secreted by the liver, called FGF21, "suppress[es] the intake of sweets." Similarly, another study on primates has suggested that the same hormone can reduce the appetite for sweets. In this context, new research – recently published in the journal Cell Metabolism – investigates whether FGF21 has the same effect in humans, and if fluctuations in the hormone can explain sugar cravings.

People with FGF21 variants 20 percent more likely to have a sweet tooth The researchers were led by Matthew Gillum, assistant professor of biological sciences, and Niels Grarup, an associate professor of metabolic genetics, both from the University of Copenhagen in Denmark. The research examined the data from an existing study of more than 6,500 Danish participants, called the Inter99 study. Using the participants’ self-reported information, the Inter99 research looked at their metabolism, lifestyle, and dietary intake. In the Inter99 study, the researchers also measured levels of cholesterol and glucose in the blood of the participants. In addition to these data, for the new research, Grarup and Gillum sequenced the FGF21 gene in an attempt to decode it and its variants. The researchers genotyped and examined more closely two variants of the gene that had been previously linked to a higher consumption of carbohydrates – FGF21 rs838133 and rs838145. The study found that people with either of the two variants were 20 percent more likely to regularly eat a large amount of sweets. “These variants are very solidly associated with sweet intake,” says Gillum. Additionally, the study found that these variants correlated with a higher level of alcohol intake and smoking, although more studies are needed to confirm this link.