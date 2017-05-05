New research shows for the first time that a lack of the key barrier protein filaggrin alone may be responsible for changes in skin proteins and pathways that make people susceptible to eczema. It builds on previous work that shows a lack of the protein is strongly tied to the development of eczema.

Researchers from Newcastle University in the United Kingdom and Stiefel – a GlaxoSmithKline company – report their findings in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.

Lead investigator Nick Reynolds, a professor of dermatology at Newcastle University who also works as a skin and eczema specialist in Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary, says that their discovery “reinforces the importance of filaggrin deficiency leading to problems with the barrier function in the skin and predisposing someone to eczema.”

He and his colleagues also believe that the study could lead to the development of drugs that target the underlying causes of eczema rather than just alleviate the symptoms.

Eczema is a condition that is usually characterized by dry, itchy, cracked, and rough skin that mainly erupts on the hands, feet, and face, as well as behind the knees and inside the elbows.

It can also present with blisters that weep fluid when scratched. The condition can cause disturbed sleep and may profoundly affect quality of life.

The most common type of eczema is an inflammatory, non-contagious skin condition called atopic dermatitis that affects around 30 percent of people in the United States, most of them children and adolescents.

In this article, the word eczema refers specifically to atopic dermatitis.