Yoga has been shown to pack a healthful punch when it comes to all the associated health benefits. However, in our busy lives, there is not always the time to pencil a yoga class into an already packed schedule. There is a treasure trove of yoga routines available online, all from knowledgeable instructors, that enable us to take part at our leisure. We have searched through the crème de la crème to bring you our top five online yoga workout choices. Share on Pinterest The number of people taking part in yoga classes – and online yoga workouts in particular – has shot through the roof in recent years. The modern practice of yoga is rooted in more than 5,000 years worth of ancient texts and traditions, yet it has only skyrocketed in popularity in recent years. The latest Yoga in America Study, conducted by Yoga Journal and Yoga Alliance, report a significant rise in the size of the yoga industry and the number of practitioners since 2012. The number of yoga practitioners in the United States has increased from 20.4 million in 2012 to 36.7 million in 2016, while spending on yoga classes, equipment, clothing, and accessories rose from $10.7 billion to $16 billion over the course of the 4 years. Yoga’s upsurge in popularity could be down to the practice becoming more widely available. While yoga was once primarily restricted to yoga studios, yoga is now offered at fitness centers, gyms, and featured in fitness videos, meaning that people can get involved from the comfort of their own homes in online classes and YouTube workouts. Medical News Today have combed through yoga sites aplenty to bring you five of the best online yoga workouts that the Internet has to offer. Each of our picks have yoga videos available on their websites, a YouTube channel, and we even provide insight into the people behind them.

Strala Tara Stiles founded Strala together with co-founder Mike Taylor. Strala combines yoga with tai chi and traditional Chinese and Japanese medicine to promote creativity, happiness, inspiration, and healthy living. Share on Pinterest “Our first job is to take really good care of ourselves. From here, we can take good care of everyone,” Mike told MNT.

Image credit: Strala “Yoga gives us a way to release stress and tension, bring our whole selves into harmony, and move with ease through all kinds of challenges,” Mike informed MNT. “It’s wonderful when we tune in, connect with how we feel, and learn to respond naturally.” Tara draws experience from her background in classical ballet, choreography, and long-term yoga practice. Mike studied mind-body medicine at Harvard and complementary medicine at Oxford, and he has practiced Eastern movement and healing – including tai chi and qi gong – for more than 30 years. Whether you are just getting started with yoga or are a seasoned yogi, Strala has something for everyone. There are classes for morning energy, to promote bedtime sleep, and to build strength. Strala is designed to help activate the body’s relaxation response through deep breathing, moving gently, and learning how to take care of yourself and form positive connections. “Our first job is to take really good care of ourselves. From here, we can take good care of everyone,” said Mike. “You get out of your own way through this practice. You also discover how much more capable you are when you connect with and follow your nature.” Full Strala workouts can be downloaded from the Strala website, and shorter, free sequences can be found on Tara’s YouTube channel and Mike’s YouTube channel. Here are Strala’s top three most popular yoga workouts: Energize express Hard poses made easy flow Energize