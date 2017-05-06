It is no secret that having a massage can help to improve physical and mental well-being. According to a new study, however, giving your partner a massage may be just as beneficial.

Share on Pinterest Researchers say that massages may be a good way to boost couples’ physical and mental well-being.

Researchers from Northumbria University in the United Kingdom came to their findings by studying couples who engaged in a 3-week massage course.

Lead researcher Sayuri Naruse and her colleague Dr. Mark Moss found that the course led to significant benefits; both giving and receiving a massage led to a reduction in stress and improvements in well-being in each partner.

The researchers recently presented their findings at the British Psychological Society’s Annual Conference 2017, held in the U.K.

According to the American Massage Therapy Association, at least 19 percent of people in the United States received at least one massage between July 2015 and July 2016.

Of these individuals, approximately 50 percent said that they had a massage to help improve wellness or alleviate pain or other medical conditions, while 28 percent had a massage to help reduce stress.

Unsurprisingly, the majority of adults seek out professionals to perform their massages, with around 62 percent of adults getting their massages at a spa, massage therapist’s office, massage franchise, or a physical therapist or chiropractor’s office.

The new study, however, suggests that couples may reap similar rewards by learning some massage skills themselves.

“The benefits of receiving a massage from a professional are well documented, but this research shows how a similar outcome can be obtained by couples with little prior training and experience of the activity,” says Naruse.