New research may have found an enzyme that can relieve symptoms in gluten-sensitive people. The study shows that taking a tablet containing this enzyme can stop the gluten from reaching the small intestine, drastically reducing the symptoms of gluten intolerance.

Gluten is a protein mainly found in grains such as wheat, rye, and barley, as well as in certain medicines and supplements. For some people, gluten can cause severe gastrointestinal problems. Some of these people have celiac disease, while others are simply gluten sensitive.

Celiac disease is an inherited autoimmune disorder, in which the body’s immune system will start to attack the small intestine when it detects gluten.

Gluten sensitivity shares some of its symptoms with celiac disease, but unlike the latter, it does not harm the small intestine. Gluten intolerance can also cause additional symptoms, such as leg numbness or muscle cramps.

Beyond Celiac estimate that approximately 18 million people in the United States are intolerant of gluten, without having celiac disease.

A new study suggests that an enzyme called aspergillus niger-derived prolyl endoprotease (AN-PEP) can stop gluten from entering the small intestine, reducing the symptoms in gluten-sensitive patients.

The findings were presented at Digestive Disease Week 2017, an international conference that gathers specialists in the fields of gastroenterology, endoscopy, hepatology, and gastrointestinal surgery.