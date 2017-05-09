Why do some images cause seizures in patients with photosensitive epilepsy, while others do not? A new study investigates the neurophysiological mechanism behind this phenomenon.

Certain images can cause several neurons to fire at once, as many as 500 times per second, which can cause seizures in some epileptic patients.

The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) define epilepsy as a group of neurological disorders in which bundles of neurons signal abnormally, triggering a seizure.

During a seizure, several brain cells may signal simultaneously as many as 500 times per second.

The NINDS also estimate that currently, around 2.3 million adults in the United States, as well as more than 450,000 children and teenagers, are living with epilepsy.

It is known that in people with photosensitive epilepsy, flashing lights can cause seizures. The impact of such provocative visuals can be quite staggering. In 1997, for example, a certain Pokémon episode triggered seizures in 685 people in Japan, and in 2012, the promotional video for the Olympics had to be taken down from the website because it caused seizures in multiple epileptic patients.

However, seizures can also be caused by static images, with no motion or flicker. New research set out to examine why that is. A team of international researchers reviewed the literature available in the field of neurophysiology to see if the neural responses in a healthy visual cortex can predict how people with photosensitive epilepsy might respond to static images.

The first author of the study is Dora Hermes, of the University Medical Center (UMC) Utrecht in the Netherlands, and it is published in the journal Current Biology .