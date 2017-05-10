When headache or back pain strikes, many of us turn to ibuprofen for some quick relief. A new study, however, finds that using this and other classes of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs for as little as 1 week may increase the risk of heart attack.

Study leader Michèle Bally, of the University of Montreal Hospital Research Center in Canada, and colleagues recently reported their findings in The BMJ.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), every year, around 735,000 people in the United States have a heart attack, otherwise known as myocardial infarction.

A number of studies have suggested that the use of certain nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) may increase the risk of heart attack.

So strong is this evidence that, in 2015, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) strengthened their warning about the risk of heart attack with the use of over-the-counter and prescription NSAIDs.

However, Bally and colleagues note that previous studies looking at the risk of heart attack with NSAID use have been subject to various limitations, such as small sample sizes and lack of comparisons with a placebo.

As a result, the team says that these studies have failed to generate a solid understanding of which NSAID doses pose the greatest risk or how the length of use may impact heart attack risk.