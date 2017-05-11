New research carried out on rodents reveals, for the first time, that preventing the loss of a molecule that is important for cartilage maintenance could delay the onset of osteoarthritis, a disease of the joints that causes disability and affects millions of people in the United States.

Share on Pinterest A recent study has shown that preventing the loss of a key molecule can help to delay the onset of OA.

Osteoarthritis (OA) – also referred to as degenerative joint disease – is the most common form of arthritis, a general term used to describe a range of conditions that cause pain or disease in the joints.

The new study, led by the NYU Langone Medical Center in New York and published in the journal Nature Communications, shows that injecting the vital cell molecule adenosine into the joints can prevent OA in rat models of the disease.

OA most commonly affects the hips, hands, and knees, and it results from the gradual wear and tear of the cartilage that cushions the ends of the bones in the joint and stops them rubbing against each other.

The degeneration of cartilage in OA progresses slowly and, as time goes by, the joint swells and becomes painful and stiff. In some cases, OA can reduce function and disable a person so much that they cannot lead a normal life.

In fact, the condition can become so disabling – particularly when the knee or hip is affected – that there may be a need for surgery to replace the joint.

The new study concerns various activities of a molecule called adenosine that is essential for cell function and, as the research reveals, is also important for maintaining cartilage.

Cartilage comes from substances secreted by cells called chondrocytes. Having a regular supply of healthy chondrocytes is essential for producing and maintaining cartilage.