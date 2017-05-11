New research further emphasizes the importance of physical activity, after finding that people who are highly active can knock years off their biological age.

Researchers say that running for 30 to 40 minutes over 5 days per week could reduce cellular aging by 9 years.

A researcher from Brigham Young University in Provo, UT, found that running for 30 or 40 minutes every day for 5 days each week can reduce the shortening of telomeres and decrease cellular aging by 9 years.

Telomeres are the protective caps at the ends of chromosomes, which are thread-like structures in cells that hold our DNA. They are often compared with the plastic tips at the end of shoelaces, as they stop the ends of chromosomes from fraying and sticking to other chromosomes.

Telomeres are considered a marker of biological age. As we get older, telomere length shortens. When telomeres become too short, they are no longer able to protect chromosomes, which can cause cells to stop functioning and die.

Poor lifestyle factors, such as lack of exercise, can also contribute to telomere shortening by causing oxidative stress, which is the inability of the body to offset the cell damage caused by free radicals.

The new study – conducted by Prof. Larry Tucker of the Department of Exercise Sciences at Brigham – demonstrates just how important physical activity is for protecting against cellular aging.

