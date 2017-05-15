Every year, hundreds of thousands of people have a heart attack. New research suggests that both mild and severe respiratory infections might make some people more susceptible to heart attacks.

Share on Pinterest New research suggests that a respiratory infection can be a trigger for heart attack.

In the United States, almost 800,000 people have a heart attack every year, and more than 100,000 of them die as a result.

A team of researchers from the University of Sydney in Australia set out to investigate the link between respiratory infections and the risk of heart attack.

In Australia, approximately 56,000 people have a heart attack each year, and nearly 9,300 die from it.

The new study – published in the Internal Medicine Journal – found that respiratory infections such as pneumonia, the common influenza, and bronchitis all seem to increase the chances of having a heart attack.

The research looked at 578 patients who had a heart attack due to a blockage in their coronary arteries. The patients reported on their history of respiratory infection, including bronchitis and pneumonia, and they gave information on their most recent infections and how often they tend to get an infection.

Symptoms that the patients were queried about included sore throat, cough, fever, sinus pain, and other flu-like symptoms.

The patients were admitted to the Royal North Shore Hospital in New South Wales, Australia. The diagnosis of a heart attack was confirmed by coronary angiography, a special X-ray test used to detect whether or not coronary arteries are blocked and to what extent.

The researchers also conducted a second analysis in a group of patients with upper respiratory tract infections, including colds, pharyngitis, sinusitis, and rhinitis.