In a new study, researchers use 3-D printing to make a porous ovary scaffold and seed it with immature egg-producing cells. They show that infertile mice implanted with the engineered ovary are able to ovulate, mate, and give birth to and nurse healthy pups in the normal way. The study is the first to achieve such a result with the help of 3-D printing, and it shows how using the technology to fine-tune the pore architecture of the scaffold is key to success.

Share on Pinterest Researchers have enabled infertile mice to give birth to healthy offspring by 3-D printing functioning ovaries.

The research, published in Nature Communications, is the work of a team that includes members from the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago and Northwestern’s McCormick School of Engineering in Evanston, both in Illinois.

Healthy ovaries are not only important for fertility; they also produce hormones that trigger puberty and menopause.

The researchers undertook the study because they want to find a way to help patients of all ages who undergo treatments (such as for cancer) that impair their ovary function. Young patients who lose ovary function often need hormone replacement therapy to trigger puberty.

In their study paper, the authors note that current approaches – including in vitro fertilization (IVF) and ovarian transplants – do not provide “long-term solutions and leave pediatric patients with metastatic disease without options.”

There have been various attempts to engineer ovaries using a range of biomaterials combined with follicles – the spherical pockets inside ovaries that contain immature egg cells and produce hormones – but these have had limited success.

The authors explain that one of the challenges to tissue engineering a replacement ovary – which they term a “bioprosthetic” ovary – is ensuring that the follicles survive in the artificial environment.