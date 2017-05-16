A new study suggests that people with a genetic intolerance to lactose should increase their intake of non-dairy foods rich in vitamin D, after finding that they are more likely to have low levels of the essential nutrient.

Study co-author Ahmed El-Sohemy, a professor of nutrition at the University of Toronto’s Faculty of Medicine in Canada, and colleagues recently reported their findings in the Journal of Nutrition.

Lactose intolerance is defined as the body’s inability to effectively digest lactose, a sugar found in dairy products, including milk, butter, and cheese.

The condition occurs when the small intestine fails to produce sufficient amounts of lactase, which is the enzyme that breaks down lactose.

If a person with lactose intolerance consumes dairy products, they may experience bloating, flatulence, diarrhea, nausea, and abdominal pain. These symptoms usually arise around 30 minutes to 2 hours after lactose consumption.

It is unclear precisely how many people are living with lactose intolerance, but estimates suggest that around 65 percent of the population experience a reduced ability to digest lactose following infancy.

One cause of lactose intolerance is mutations in the LCT gene, which is the gene responsible for lactase production.