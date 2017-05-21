With obesity affecting over a third of the population of the United States, the question of whether there is such a thing as healthy obesity is more important than ever. New research investigates whether people with obesity are still at increased risk of other diseases.

Having obesity comes with a wide range of metabolic and cardiovascular risks, major study shows.

Obesity affects approximately 1 in 3 U.S. individuals. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) define obesity as having a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher .

In 2013, the American Medical Association deemed obesity a disease. The rationale behind this was to raise awareness around the metabolic complications that often accompany obesity, as well as around the increased risk of heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

However, some studies have suggested that there are obese people who are perfectly healthy, and who should therefore not be clinically categorized as “diseased.”

New, large-scale research, however, challenges this belief, suggesting that the “healthy obese” person is nothing but a myth.

The new study – which is the largest to have ever investigated this matter – was carried out by researchers from the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom, and the findings were presented at the European Congress on Obesity, held in Porto, Portugal.