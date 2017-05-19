New research proves that there is such a thing as “beauty sleep,” after finding that just 2 nights of poor sleep can make one appear less attractive and healthy to others.

Researchers say that just 2 nights of sleep deprivation can make one appear less attractive.

Furthermore, researchers found that reduced attractiveness caused by lack of sleep may impact a person’s social life; people may be less willing to socialize with individuals who fail to get enough shuteye.

Study co-author Dr. Tina Sundelin, of the Department of Clinical Neuroscience at the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, and colleagues recently reported their findings in the journal Royal Society Open Science.

We all know that sleep is essential for our health and well-being. Not only is it important for memory consolidation, but our bodies also need sleep in order to restore and rejuvenate.

However, statistics show that around 1 in 3 adults in the United States fail to get the recommended minimum of 7 hours of sleep each night.

Unsurprisingly, insufficient sleep can take its toll on our appearance, with puffy eyes and a dull complexion being two of the tell-tale signs of a bad night’s slumber – and, according to the new study, these effects do not go unnoticed by others.