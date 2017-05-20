Oxytocin is widely known as the “love hormone” due to its beneficial role in social bonding and sexual reproduction. According to a new study, however, oxytocin isn’t all about the good times; it is also at play during periods of relationship insecurity.

Researchers found that when an individual feels that their partner is losing interest in their relationship, levels of oxytocin increase.

Researchers found that when an individual feels that their partner is losing interest in their relationship, levels of oxytocin increase.

First study author Nicholas M. Grebe, Ph.D., of the Department of Psychology at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, and colleagues recently reported their findings in the journal Hormones and Behavior.

Oxytocin is a hormone secreted by the pituitary gland, a pea-sized structure in the brain that is situated just below the hypothalamus.

The role of oxytocin is vast. Not only is the hormone responsible for inducing contractions during childbirth, but it is also involved in mother-child bonding and sexual arousal. Its duties, however, may not end there.

The study from Grebe and colleagues indicates that the brain releases oxytocin in times of relationship crises, possibly in an attempt to “fix” the relationship.