Parents should avoid offering fruit juice to infants under the age of 1 year, unless advised by a doctor, as it provides “no nutritional benefit” and may harm their health. This is the according to new recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Previous guidelines on fruit juice consumption from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) – published in 2001 – recommended that fruit juice should not be given to infants under the age of 6 months.

Sixteen years later, the AAP have extended this time frame, based on a wealth of evidence that suggests that fruit juice may do more harm than good in the first 12 months of life.

The new policy statement was recently published in the journal Pediatrics.

When you see a bottle stating that the contents are “100 percent fruit juice,” you might assume that the beverage is a healthful alternative to whole fruits, but this is not the case.

While some fruit juices are naturally high in vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C and potassium, they are also high in sugar and low in other important nutrients, such as fiber. In fact, a 2016 study found that some fruit juices contain as much as 2 teaspoons of sugar in a 100-milliliter serving.

As such, concerns have been raised about the health effects of fruit juice intake among children. One study published in 2015 cited fruit juice as one of the “biggest culprits” for dental erosion, and other research has linked fruit juice intake to childhood obesity.

The new AAP policy statement reflects these concerns by presenting a number of recommendations to limit children’s fruit juice consumption.