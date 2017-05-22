When studies first suggested that alcohol, in moderation, may improve health, many of us were delighted at the news. But a new, in-depth review of these studies suggests that believing the health benefits of alcohol may be wishful thinking.

New research suggests that the studies previously indicating that alcohol is good for one's health may have been biased.

Previous research has indicated that a moderate amount of alcohol can protect against heart disease.

More than 100 prospective studies have shown an inverse correlation between moderate alcohol intake – defined as no more than one daily drink for women, and no more than two drinks per day for men – and the risk of heart attack, blood clots, stroke, and other adverse cardiovascular events.

Some researchers suggest that the connection is not just observational, but that it can also be backed up scientifically and biologically. Moderate amounts of ethanol seem to raise levels of the “good” kind of cholesterol, which has, in turn, been linked to a lower risk of heart disease.

But a new research review contests these findings. The extensive meta-analysis of existing studies was published in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs.

The new review examined 45 cohort studies that showed people who drink moderately to be in better health than those who abstain from alcohol, therefore inferring that a moderate intake of alcohol may have positive health effects.