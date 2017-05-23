Patients with obstructive sleep apnea may be at greater risk of developing atrial fibrillation, or irregular heartbeat, new research finds.

Lead author Dr. Tetyana Kendzerska, Ph.D., of the University of Ottawa in Canada, and colleagues came to their findings by analyzing the medical records of more than 8,000 adults.

The results were recently presented at the American Thoracic Society Conference 2017, held in Washington, D.C.

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a condition characterized by pauses in breathing during sleep, due to a partial or complete blockage of the upper airway.

According to the American Sleep Apnea Association, more than 22 million people in the United States are affected by sleep apnea, with OSA being the most common form.

Patients with OSA are more likely to have high blood pressure, or hypertension, which is a major risk factor for heart disease and other cardiovascular conditions.

When it comes to atrial fibrillation (A-fib), however, the new study from Dr. Kendzerska and team finds that the risk of this condition may be higher for patients with OSA, independent of high blood pressure.

A-fib is a condition characterized by an irregular, often rapid heartbeat, which can increase the risk of stroke, heart failure, and other complications.