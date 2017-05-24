Succumbed to that bar of chocolate? New research suggests that you shouldn’t feel too guilty. Eaten in moderation, chocolate could reduce your risk of irregular heartbeat by a fifth.

Share on Pinterest Researchers suggest that moderate chocolate intake may lower the risk of irregular heartbeat.

From an analysis of more than 55,000 adults from Denmark, researchers found that eating between 2 and 6 ounces of chocolate every week was associated with a 20 percent reduced risk of atrial fibrillation (A-fib).

Lead study author Dr. Elizabeth Mostofsky, of the Department of Epidemiology at Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston, MA, and colleagues recently reported their findings in the journal Heart.

More than 2.7 million people in the United States are living with A-fib.

A-fib is characterized by the rapid, irregular beating of the upper heart chambers, or the atria. As a result, the flow of blood into the ventricles is compromised.

According to the American Heart Association, patients with A-fib are five times more likely to have a stroke and are at double the risk of heart-related death.

Adhering to a healthful diet is considered one of the key prevention strategies for A-fib. Could chocolate form a part of that diet? The new study suggests so.