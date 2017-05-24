Osteoarthritis affects millions of people both worldwide and across the United States. New research shows that a diet rich in fiber may lower the risk of developing painful knee osteoarthritis.

Share on Pinterest Fruit and whole-grain cereals are excellent sources of fiber.

Osteoarthritis (OA) is the most common type of arthritis, affecting more than 30 million U.S. adults. Worldwide, it is estimated that almost 10 percent of men and 18 percent of women aged 60 and over live with symptomatic OA.

Also known as “wear and tear” arthritis, the joint disorder affects elders in particular, with women over the age of 50 being the most likely to develop the condition.

New research – published in the journal Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases – investigates the link between a diet rich in fiber and the risk of developing knee OA.

The new study consists of a meta-analysis examining two long-term studies on the benefits of a fiber-rich diet. The study was a collaborative effort between researchers from Tufts University in Boston, MA, and the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom.

The first author of the study is Dr. Zhaoli Dai, of the Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging and Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University.

Previous studies have shown that a diet rich in fiber has various health benefits, from lowering blood pressure and weight, to reducing inflammation and improving blood sugar levels.

Good sources of fiber include nuts, legumes, fruit, whole grains, and non-starchy vegetables.