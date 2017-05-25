After studying their activity in mice, researchers have discovered that a type of immune cell normally associated with inflammation, or regulatory T cells, also promote hair growth by triggering stem cells in the skin. Mice without these particular immune cells cannot regenerate hair. The researchers suggest that defects in regulatory T cells could be a cause of alopecia areata and may also contribute to other forms of baldness.

A report on the study – led by the University of California-San Francisco (UCSF) – is shortly to be published in the journal Cell.

Senior author Michael Rosenblum, an assistant professor of dermatology at UCSF, explains that hair follicles are continually regenerating. He says that “when a hair falls out, the whole hair follicle has to grow back.”

Before this study, it was thought that stem cells were completely in charge of hair follicle recycling.

However, the new research reveals that regulatory T cells, commonly termed Tregs, are essential to hair follicle recycling. “If you knock out this one immune cell type,” says Prof. Rosenblum, “hair just doesn’t grow.”

The team suggests that faulty Tregs may be behind alopecia areata – a common autoimmune disease that causes loss of hair on the scalp and other parts of the skin.

Although it most often begins in childhood, alopecia areata can arise in males and females of any age or race. It is thought to affect around 147 million people worldwide at some point in their lives, including around 6.8 million in the United States.

In alopecia areata, the hair follicles shrink and slow hair production. However, the follicles remain alive and can resume producing healthy hair again months or years later – even without treatment.