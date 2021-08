After studying their activity in mice, researchers have discovered that a type of immune cell normally associated with inflammation, or regulatory T cells, also promote hair growth by triggering stem cells in the skin. Mice without these particular immune cells cannot regenerate hair. The researchers suggest that defects in regulatory T cells could be a cause of alopecia areata and may also contribute to other forms of baldness. Share on Pinterest A new study has found that defects in regulatory T cells could be responsible for alopecia areata and other types of hair loss. A report on the study – led by the University of California-San Francisco (UCSF) – is shortly to be published in the journal Cell. Senior author Michael Rosenblum, an assistant professor of dermatology at UCSF, explains that hair follicles are continually regenerating. He says that “when a hair falls out, the whole hair follicle has to grow back.” Before this study, it was thought that stem cells were completely in charge of hair follicle recycling. However, the new research reveals that regulatory T cells, commonly termed Tregs, are essential to hair follicle recycling. “If you knock out this one immune cell type,” says Prof. Rosenblum, “hair just doesn’t grow.” The team suggests that faulty Tregs may be behind alopecia areata – a common autoimmune disease that causes loss of hair on the scalp and other parts of the skin. Although it most often begins in childhood, alopecia areata can arise in males and females of any age or race. It is thought to affect around 147 million people worldwide at some point in their lives, including around 6.8 million in the United States. In alopecia areata, the hair follicles shrink and slow hair production. However, the follicles remain alive and can resume producing healthy hair again months or years later – even without treatment.

Tregs have a role outside of immune system The researchers suggest that the discovery may also explain other forms of hair loss, such as male pattern baldness. They also propose that Tregs may play a role in wound healing, since that involves the same skin stem cells. It was once thought that Tregs were only involved in inflammation and regulating immune tolerance, where they help to differentiate between harmless and harmful presences in the body. Defects in Tregs give rise to diseases such as autoimmune disorders (in which the immune system attacks the body’s own tissue) and allergies (in which a harmless agent – such as peanut protein – is identified as foe). Tregs predominantly reside in the lymph nodes, along with other types of immune cell. However, in their paper, the researchers note that Tregs are increasingly being found in other tissues, where they carry out specialized functions that are unique to those tissues. In previous work with mice, Prof. Rosenblum and his team had shown that Tregs help the skin of newborns develop immune tolerance and release molecules that assist with wound healing throughout the animals’ lives. The team was looking at other possible roles for Tregs in skin, when they made the surprising discovery about hair follicles.