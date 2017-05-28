A study published in the journal Investigative Ophthalmology and Visual Science finds that the identical genetic code of identical twins means that they have identical eyes, even down to the smallest details.

Over recent years, it has become clear that some of the larger defects in vision – such as myopia (nearsightedness) and astigmatism (an imperfection in the eye’s curvature) – have a strong genetic component.

Studies have shown that around 80 percent of the variance in myopia and 50 percent of variance in astigmatism is genetic in origin.

Other than the larger, often correctable aberrations in the eye, there are many more minor errors that occur in the visual system.

In general, the eye compensates for these small defects without the individual suffering any reduction in visual clarity. For instance, aberrations in the cornea are often compensated for by opposite aberrations in the lens.

Although there are many types of smaller optical defects, or higher order aberrations, the three main types that are most noticeable in everyday life are:

Spherical aberration: These cause night myopia, in which the individual finds seeing in low light difficult. They may also see halos around bright objects.

Coma: These are points of light, such as stars, that appear to have a tail similar to a comet.

Trefoil: These points of light appear to be smeared in three directions, much like the Mercedes-Benz symbol.

Currently, little is known about the origin of higher order aberrations, but many researchers consider them to be a consequence of environmental factors, rather than our DNA.