Although the use of statins for treating people at risk of heart disease has been historically quite controversial, new research suggests that statins may promote heart health by improving the structure, and, as a result, the functioning of this vital organ.

Statins are a type of drug commonly used to lower cholesterol levels in people with a higher risk of heart disease.

Although the therapeutic use of statins has been subject to controversy , a new study – presented at EuroCMR, held in Prague in the Czech Republic – suggests that the benefits of statins go beyond their cholesterol-lowering effects.

The lead author of the new research – Dr. Nay Aung, a cardiologist at the William Harvey Research Institute of the Queen Mary University of London in the United Kingdom – emphasizes the health benefits of statins.

They can improve the function of blood vessels by preventing them from building up additional plaque, as well as reduce inflammation.

Additionally, former studies have shown that they can reduce the thickness of the heart muscle, and recommended them as a beneficial way of treating left ventricular hypertrophy.

However, these studies were primarily carried out in animals, and those in humans were quite small in sample size. Therefore, Dr. Aung and team set out to undertake a larger study to see whether they can confirm the findings.