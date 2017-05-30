If you enjoy your morning cup of joe, the results of a recent study will be welcome news. Researchers have found that drinking just one cup of coffee per day could cut the risk of hepatocellular cancer – the most common form of liver cancer – by a fifth.

Share on Pinterest Drinking up to five cups of coffee every day could halve the risk of hepatocellular cancer, say researchers.

What is more, researchers found that the higher one’s coffee consumption, the lower the risk of hepatocellular cancer (HCC), with up to five cups of coffee each day associated with a 50 percent lower HCC risk.

Even decaffeinated coffee intake was found to reduce the risk of HCC, but to a lesser effect, the team reports.

Lead study author Dr. Oliver Kennedy, of the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom, and colleagues recently reported their findings in BMJ Open.

According to the American Cancer Society, around 40,710 new cases of liver cancer will be diagnosed in the United States this year. HCC will account for the majority of these cases.

People with liver disease have the greatest risk of developing HCC, particularly those whose liver has been damaged through infection with hepatitis B or C, chronic liver inflammation, autoimmune disease, or alcohol abuse.

But according to Dr. Kennedy and colleagues, increasing coffee consumption may help to reduce the likelihood of developing HCC, even among adults with pre-existing liver disease.