Currently available pain medications have limited efficacy and numerous side effects. New research, however, provides deeper insights into how our bodies process pain, paving the way for an innovative, more effective way of targeting chronic pain.

According to recent estimates from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), as many as 25 million people in the United States live with daily pain, and 23 million of the country’s adults have more severe pain.

Chronic pain is defined as any pain that lasts for longer than 12 weeks, although in most cases of chronic pain, the discomfort lasts for months on end.

The currently available treatment options for chronic pain aim to help the patients better manage the pain rather than “cure” it. To this end, medical professionals prescribe medication, electrical brain stimulation, or surgery.

Commonly prescribed medications for pain management include two categories of drugs: nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs ( NSAIDs ), such as aspirin or ibuprofen, or opioids, such as codeine or morphine.

Both of these classes of medication can cause serious side effects, besides not always working. Opioids can cause addiction, especially if used over a longer period of time, and NSAIDs can lead to stomach ulcers and damage to the kidneys. For these reasons, people often turn to complementary or alternative medicine to ease their pain.

But now, researchers from Columbia University Medical Center in New York – led by Dr. Nigel Bunnett, Ph.D., a professor of surgery and pharmacology – have unveiled the mechanism behind chronic pain, in a study that could prove to be a game-changer for pain medication.

“Previous efforts to develop more effective analgesics have been stalled by our limited understanding of the mechanisms that allow nerves to sense and transmit pain signals,” Dr. Bunnett says.

The new research – published in the journal Science Translational Medicine – reveals how pain occurs in a location that may be “hidden” away from the reach of widely available pain medication.