The human body works around the clock. Our biological functions follow 24-hour cycles, or circadian rhythms, which are physiological and mental changes that are driven by our internal biological clocks. New research explains how we can reset one of these body clocks.

Circadian rhythms are, in turn, governed by so-called master clocks in our brains. The “master clock” is, in fact, a group of intercommunicating nerve cells in the brain, located in an area known as the suprachiasmatic nucleus (SCN).

The SCN has approximately 20,000 neurons and can be found in the brain’s hypothalamus , which is a larger brain area that controls body temperature, hunger, and thirst.

New research looks at one of these body clocks and investigates the effect of delayed meal times on the body. Researchers from the University of Surrey in the United Kingdom set out to examine the effect of a 5-hour delay in meal times on the body’s master clock, as well as on its several peripheral circadian rhythms.

The first author of the study is Sophie M. T. Wehrens, of the University of Surrey’s Faculty of Health and Medical Science.

As Wehrens and colleagues explain, although we know that circadian rhythms, the human metabolism, eating patterns, and nutrition are all interconnected, the link between meal times and the circadian rhythm has not been sufficiently investigated.

The new study is published in the journal Current Biology.