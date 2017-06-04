When it comes to infant feeding, new parents are often told that “breast is best” for their baby’s health. A new study provides further evidence that breast-feeding can benefit mothers, too, after finding that it may help to reduce chronic pain after cesarean delivery.

Researchers found that new mothers who breast-fed their babies for at least 2 months after undergoing a cesarean section (C-section) were less likely to experience pain at the surgical site than those who breast-fed for under 2 months.

Study co-author Dr. Carmen Alicia Vargas Berenjeno, of the Hospital Universitario Nuestra Señora de Valme in Spain, and colleagues recently reported their results at the Euroanaesthesia Congress 2017, held in Geneva, Switzerland.

Current guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO) state that infants should be exclusively breast-fed for the first 6 months of their life, in order to achieve “optimal growth, development, and health.”

According to a 2016 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), however, just 51.8 percent of new mothers in the United States meet these recommendations, though the rates are rising.

The new study may help to encourage some mothers to extend their breast-feeding duration, after finding that it could help to ease pain after a C-section.