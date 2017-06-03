Facial recognition has baffled scientists for generations. How can the human brain commit so many individual faces to memory with such ease? A study published this week in the journal Cell finds that facial recognition may actually be much simpler than we thought. Share on Pinterest Breaking research unlocks the secrets of facial perception. When we look at a selection of faces, our brains can single out the familiar ones with no effort at all. This smooth process comes so naturally that most people never give it a second thought. But someone who does give this phenomenon a second thought is Doris Tsao, a professor of biology and biological engineering at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena. Over recent years, Prof. Tsao has conducted a range of experiments that have attempted to get to the bottom of facial perception. In earlier studies, Prof. Tsao and her colleagues used functional MRI scans to search for relevant brain areas in humans and other primates. Specifically, they found six regions that are responsible for identifying faces. These regions, referred to as face patches, are housed in the inferior temporal (IT) cortex, which is an area known to be involved in visual processing.

Face patches and face cells Each of the six patches is packed with neurons that fire particularly strongly when presented with faces, compared with other objects. Prof. Tsao and team call these neurons “face cells.” They also demonstrated that artificially stimulating these face cells in macaque monkeys disturbed their perception of faces much more than other objects. Earlier theories had it that each of the cells within these brain areas represented a specific face. This, however, does not ring true. “You could potentially recognize 6 billion people, but you don’t have 6 billion face cells in the IT cortex,” Prof. Tsao explains. “There had to be some other solution.” In the latest study, Prof. Tsao and postdoctoral fellow Steven Le Chang dug deeper into the function of face cells. They showed that each of the cells represents a particular axis in multidimensional space, which the researchers refer to as “face space.” In a similar way to red, blue, and green combining to produce every color, these axes can be combined to produce every possible face. The team started out “by designing a 50-dimensional space that could represent all faces.” Half of the dimensions were assigned to face shape, such as the distance between the eyes, and the other 25 were assigned to other features, including texture and skin tone. They used the macaque monkey as a model. By inserting electrodes into the face patches, they could record the activity of single face cells. Each face that was presented to the macaque sparked a proportional response in the face cells depending on differences in a single axis.