New research paves the way for a new schizophrenia treatment, by testing the effect of a cannabis compound on rats. The study suggests that the cannabis-derived substance may improve schizophrenia-specific cognitive impairment, with none of the side effects that current medication has.

Schizophrenia affects about 1.1 percent of the American population – or approximately 3.5 million adults.

The symptoms of schizophrenia are wide-ranging and varied. They include so-called positive symptoms – that is, symptoms that do not appear in healthy individuals – negative symptoms, called negative because they are a disruption to normal behavior, and finally, cognitive symptoms.

The latter category includes difficulty paying attention or concentrating, trouble making decisions, as well as problems with comprehending and using new information.

While currently available medication effectively treats positive symptoms – such as hallucinations and delusions – it is less effective in treating cognitive symptoms and negative symptoms, such as reduced speaking, reduced social interaction, and blunted feelings.

Furthermore, antipsychotics can cause a wide range of side effects, including muscle spasms, restlessness, tremors, as well as drowsiness, or dizziness. Some less commonly prescribed medication can lead to weight gain, metabolic changes, an increased risk of diabetes, and high cholesterol.

This is why new research looks at the potential of a cannabis compound called cannabidiol (CBD) for treating the more challenging symptoms of schizophrenia.