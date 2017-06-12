A new study brings closer the day when healthy men will be able to undergo a genetic test that shows them if they are at higher risk of testicular cancer.

In a paper published in Nature Genetics, a team led by researchers from the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) in London in the United Kingdom describes the discovery of a significant number of genetic markers that raise the risk for testicular cancer.

First author and study leader Dr. Clare Turnbull, a senior ICR researcher in genetics and epidemiology, says, “Our study has almost doubled the number of DNA variations linked to increased risk of developing testicular cancer and advanced our ability to use genetics to predict disease in healthy men.”

Testicular cancer is cancer that begins in the testicles, which are the two glands situated inside a man’s scrotum and below the penis that make sperm and the hormone testosterone.

Although the testicles comprise different types of cell, each capable of giving rise to one or more forms of cancer, the vast majority of testicular cancers start in the cells that make sperm, or germ cells. These cancers are known as testicular germ cell tumors (TGCT).

Compared with other cancers, testicular cancer is not common. In fact, a man’s lifetime risk of developing it is around 1 in 263, or under 0.5 percent. It is also one of the most curable cancers, and the risk of dying from it is around 1 in 5,000.

However, testicular cancer is the most common cancer that occurs in men aged between 15 and 34 years.

The American Cancer Society estimates that in 2017, the United States will see around 8,850 new diagnosed cases of testicular cancer and 410 deaths to the disease.