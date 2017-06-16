Many of us have had insomnia at some point in our lives and know how difficult it is to overcome. The more we think about going to sleep, the harder it is to actually fall asleep; insomnia is often a battle with our own minds. But beyond the psychological struggle, are there also genetic causes? New research suggests so.

The National Sleep Foundation define insomnia as “difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep, even when a person has the chance to do so.”

Millions of people in the United States struggle with the disorder, and approximately 10 percent of the country’s population are estimated to have chronic insomnia.

A team of researchers – led by professors Danielle Posthuma, of Vrije Universiteit (VU) in Amsterdam in the Netherlands, and Eus Van Someren, of the Netherlands Institute for Neuroscience – set out to identify the genetic factors for reported insomnia. To this end, they carried out a genome-wide association study (GWAS), together with a genome-wide gene-based association study (GWGAS).

The findings were published in the journal Nature Genetics.

During a GWAS, researchers quickly scan for genetic markers in complete sets of human DNA in an attempt to find genetic variations typical of specific illnesses.