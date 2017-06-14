Researchers have found that vitamin A may be crucial to the insulin-secreting function of beta cells, a discovery that could open the door to new treatments for diabetes.

Share on Pinterest Researchers have found that blocking vitamin A receptors on the surface of pancreatic beta cells reduces insulin secretion.

Diabetes is estimated to affect more than 29 million people in the United States.

Type 2 diabetes accounts for around 90 to 95 percent of all diagnosed cases, and this arises when the beta cells of the pancreas fail to produce enough insulin – the hormone that regulates blood glucose – or when the body is no longer able to use insulin effectively.

Type 1 diabetes, which accounts for the remaining 5 percent of cases, occurs when the immune system destroys beta cells, hampering insulin production.

In a new study – recently reported in the Endocrine Journal – researchers from the United Kingdom and Sweden discovered that there are large quantities of vitamin A receptors on the surface of beta cells, called GPRC5C.

“When we discovered that insulin cells have a cell surface expressed receptor for vitamin A, we thought it was important to find out why and what the purpose is of a cell surface receptor interacting with vitamin A mediating a rapid response to vitamin A,” says study co-author Albert Salehi, of the University of Lund in Sweden.

On partially blocking the vitamin A receptors in beta cells from mice – eliminating the ability of vitamin A to bind to these cells – the team found that their ability to secrete insulin was reduced in response to sugar.