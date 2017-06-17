Do you remember the age you were when you first got drunk? According to a new study, your life might depend on it.

Share on Pinterest Getting drunk before the age of 15 may increase the risk of early death.

Researchers found that individuals who first became intoxicated prior to the age of 15 may be at greater risk of early death, compared with those who did not get drunk in adolescence, or those who first got drunk later in their teens.

The findings were recently published in the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), youths aged 12 to 20 years account for around 11 percent of all alcohol consumed in the United States, despite alcohol consumption being illegal under the age of 21.

Figures from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism state that by the age of 15 years, around 33 percent of teenagers have had at least one alcoholic beverage. By the age of 18, this rises to 60 percent.

The risks of underage drinking are vast. Not only does it increase the likelihood of drinking problems in adulthood, but it can also interfere with brain development and lead to other risky behaviors, such as drug use or unprotected sex.

Alcohol misuse can also raise the risk of certain of health problems, including cardiovascular disease and cancer.

For the new study, lead author Hui Hu, Ph.D., of the College of Public Health at the University of Florida in Gainesville, and colleagues sought to determine how early-onset drunkenness affects mortality risk.