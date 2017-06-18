Many women in the United States are unhappy with how their body looks. But new research suggests that a single bout of physical exercise can make us feel stronger, thinner, and happier overall with our bodies.

A Gender and Body Image study from 2013 reports that only 11 percent of adult U.S. women over the age of 45 are satisfied with the appearance of their body. Body image dissatisfaction is a major risk factor for eating disorders and other types of unhealthy behavior.

Body image dissatisfaction is thought to mainly affect women, but some studies have shown that “normative discontent” – that is, the idea that people are not happy with how their bodies look as a result of societal beauty norms – affects both men and women to a comparable extent.

A new study carried out by researchers from the University of British Columbia (UBC) in Okanagan, Canada, looks into the potential of physical activity to improve body image.

Specifically, Kathleen Martin Ginis, a professor in UBC Okanagan’s School of Health and Exercise Sciences, together with her graduate student Lauren Salci, set out to investigate the effect of a single 30-minute bout of exercise on women’s bodily self-perception.

The findings were published in the journal Psychology of Sport and Exercise.

“Women, in general, have a tendency to feel negatively about their bodies,” says Prof. Ginis. “This is a concern because poor body image can have harmful implications for a woman’s psychological and physical health including increased risk for low self-esteem, depression, and for eating disorders.”