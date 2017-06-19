Precision medicine for prostate cancer takes a step closer. Researchers have created a three-in-one blood test they say can predict a patient’s response to PARP inhibitors, as well as how well the drugs may impact survival, and how likely patients are to develop drug resistance.

Study co-author Prof. Johann de Bono – of The Institute of Cancer Research and The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, both in the United Kingdom – and colleagues recently reported their findings in the journal Cancer Discovery.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men in the United States, after skin cancer.

According to the American Cancer Society, around 161,360 new cases of prostate cancer will be diagnosed in the U.S. this year, and more than 26,000 men will die from the disease.

Inherited gene mutations account for around 5-10 percent of prostate cancer cases. A small number of inherited cases are caused by mutations in genes that normally help to repair damage to a cell’s DNA, such as BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes.

For patients with advanced prostate cancer caused by these gene mutations, research has shown that a class of medications called PARP inhibitors is effective for killing prostate cancer cells.

Prof. de Bono and team note that while some patients respond well to these medications, others stop responding early on or develop resistance to the drug. Their new study, however, may lead to better identification of which prostate cancer patients are likely to respond to PARP inhibitors.