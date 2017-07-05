In a recent editorial, Suzanne Koven, M.D – primary care internal medicine physician at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston – shared a letter that she wrote to her younger self.

Having witnessed new interns go through an exercise of writing a self-addressed letter that was going to be sent to them 6 months later, she described how she was “filled with longing” and wanted to share with these interns and her younger self what she wished she had known.

Dr. Koven explained in her heartfelt letter that she “wasted much time and energy in [her] career looking for reassurance that [she] was not a fraud,” telling her younger self that one of the obstacles that she will need to overcome are the feelings of “impostor syndrome.”

She added, “You see, I’ve been haunted every step of my career by the fear that I am a fraud.”

Dr. Koven explained how this struggle has changed her perception of medicine over the years. “In the first few years in practice, I was sure that being a good doctor meant curing people.”

But today, she has come to the realization that some things are beyond her control. “How I wish I could spare you years of self-flagellation and transport you directly to this state of humility!”

Her final message to her younger self is, “My dear young colleague, you are not a fraud. You are a flawed and unique human being, with excellent training and an admirable sense of purpose. Your training and sense of purpose will serve you well. Your humanity will serve your patients even better.”

Armed with the wisdom of hindsight, we probably all have things that we want to spare our younger selves from. So what do today’s physicians wish they had known about their training?

Medical News Today spoke to Mr. Onur Gilleard, who recently finished his plastic surgery residency and is now a consultant at the Royal London Hospital in the United Kingdom.

Reflecting on his 6 years of residency training, here is what Mr. Gilleard wishes he had known.